Lone survivor from shootout which left nine gun-wielding gang members dead appears in court

Xolani Xulu hobbled into the dock on Monday to face attempted murder charges following a shootout with police which left nine people dead at the weekend.

The 29-year-old, who had a bloody bandage wrapped around his left arm, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court. Xulu was arrested on Saturday in Isipingo, south of Durban, after police clashed with 10 men who are alleged to have been in the process of committing a robbery.

Xulu's alleged accomplices were shot dead during the shootout.

"The police officers placed themselves on duty and the suspects arrived. Immediately when they saw the police officers, they fired shots. There was an exchange of gunfire," said SAPS spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

In court on Monday, magistrate Vanitha Armu questioned state prosecutor Malibongwe Mhlongo on the merits of the case and what type of robbery was committed. Mhlongo did not have a clear answer.

When asked who Xulu was alleged to have tried to rob, he said the state wasn’t sure yet because statements had not been filed.

“The accused is seen on video carrying a firearm and coming from the shopping centre. The state will be alleging he was part of a group that tried to commit a crime,” said Mhlongo.

Xulu also was also charged with attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Three rifles, six pistols, explosives and breaking-in implements were recovered from the deceased suspects,” said Gwala.

Xulu will be back in court on October 1 for a bail application.