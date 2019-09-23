Msinga DriftKHANA hostess dies in hospital after being stabbed

A 22-year-old Durban woman who was working at a popular car-spinning event in Msinga died after being stabbed early on Sunday morning.

Organisers of the Msinga DriftKHANA event in northern KwaZulu-Natal said in a statement that she was one of their hostesses, contracted by another company.

“After the end of the shift for the hostesses at 10pm on Saturday, all the hostesses were briefed by their director that transportation was arranged ... and that they were to leave the venue to where they were accommodated, which was about 500m from the project venue,” the organisers said.

Some of the hostesses stayed behind to watch the musical performances.

“Reports we received also state that the group of ladies who remained behind later left the project venue, walking to their accommodation. On their way, sadly, one of them was attacked by unknown men and later passed away in hospital around 5am.”