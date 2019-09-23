Msinga DriftKHANA hostess dies in hospital after being stabbed

South Africa

A 22-year-old Durban woman died after being stabbed in Msinga early on Sunday.
A 22-year-old Durban woman who was working at a popular car-spinning event in Msinga died after being stabbed early on Sunday morning.

Organisers of the Msinga DriftKHANA event in northern KwaZulu-Natal said in a statement that she was one of their hostesses, contracted by another company.

“After the end of the shift for the hostesses at 10pm on Saturday, all the hostesses were briefed by their director that transportation was arranged ... and that they were to leave the venue to where they were accommodated, which was about 500m from the project venue,” the organisers said.

Some of the hostesses stayed behind to watch the musical performances.

“Reports we received also state that the group of ladies who remained behind later left the project venue, walking to their accommodation. On their way, sadly, one of them was attacked by unknown men and later passed away in hospital around 5am.”

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by Msinga police.

“It is alleged that on September 22 at 2am at Sidakeni in Msinga, a 22-year-old woman was stabbed by an unknown suspect. She sustained two stab wounds, below the left armpit and stomach,” she said.

The event organisers said it was tragic to “have lost such a young woman who had so much potential in her life”.

“As Msinga DriftKHANA, we have full confidence in our law-enforcement agencies that they will bring the perpetrators to book and justice will be served, not only for the young lady and her family, but also for all the women in our country who are now living in fear based on such barbaric acts by some men within our societies.”

The woman's identity is being withheld until her next of kin has been informed.

