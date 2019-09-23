South Africa

New emergency vehicles will boost rapid intervention in Joburg

23 September 2019 - 16:19 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The City of Johannesburg added 10 EMS vehicles to its fleet.
The City of Johannesburg added 10 EMS vehicles to its fleet.
Image: Twitter/@CityofJoburgZA

The city of Johannesburg has handed out 10 rapid-intervention vehicles to its emergency services.

The vehicles will help firefighters in assessing the extent of complaints before full firefighting resources are called in. The vehicles were received and handed over by mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday.

“These vehicles are a critical resource within EMS [emergency medical services] since firefighters are able to use them for first response. Rapid intervention vehicles often arrive first on a scene, where firefighters are able to assess the situation and call for the appropriate firefighting resources. These vehicles also carry rescue equipment that EMS utilise in responding to motor vehicle accidents,” said Mashaba.

The renewal of the city’s EMS fleet includes fire and rescue vehicles, which, according to Mashaba, had been a long-awaited and much-needed service delivery initiative.

He said the vehicles would directly affect the lives of residents as the city was expected to add more than 90 vehicles to the existing fleet in the next few months.

Five more vehicles are due to be received by the end of this week.

These new vehicles come after EMS received 42 new ambulances, which replaced the broken down and aging fleet. This brought the EMS fleet to 101 ambulances servicing Johannesburg residents.

All 30 stations each received at least one new ambulance, according to Mashaba.

The city said it expected to take delivery of batches of emergency vehicles, including pumper fire engines, at the end of each month.

MORE

Free State health MEC condemns attacks on emergency services workers

Free State Health MEC Montseng Tsiu has condemned violent attacks targeting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel and health infrastructure in ...
News
1 month ago

Honours but no pension for firemen killed in Bank of Lisbon fire

A name on a truck is cold comfort for a Newcastle father whose firefighter son died in the Bank of Lisbon fire in Johannesburg on September 5 last ...
News
1 month ago

City of Joburg: No shutdown of emergency services to Cosmo City

The City of Johannesburg’s public safety department said there was no shutdown in the provision of emergency services delivered by city ambulances in ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House News
  2. 'You've got so much blood on you' - last words of wife who died in Hluleka ... South Africa
  3. Rhino calf shows his bravery playing with new friends at Dutch zoo World
  4. WATCH | Neighbour saves toddler from car that plunged into swimming pool South Africa
  5. Alexandra man attacked with an axe by 'mob' in ongoing eviction saga South Africa

Latest Videos

First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X