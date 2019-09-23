Non-emergency surgeries delayed by supply shortages at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke hospital had to reschedule non-emergency surgeries last week because of a shortage of medical supplies.

DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom said more than 20 patients were told their operations could not go ahead as scheduled last Thursday.

“The shortages of essential medical equipment for surgery included suction catheters, oropharyngeal airways, laryngeal masks, arterial line transducer, suture dressings and the correct size gloves,” Bloom said in a statement on Monday.

He alleged that medical staff at Charlotte Maxeke "often have to borrow equipment from other hospitals".

Bloom said some elective surgery procedures went ahead on Friday after supplies were sourced from Helen Joseph hospital.

“It is shameful that doctors at a major hospital cannot do their jobs because basic medical supplies are short, with patients suffering as a result.

“Government plans for a grandiose National Health Insurance (NHI) will go nowhere if simple things cannot be fixed in our public hospitals,” Bloom said.