South Africa

SA teens kill and die at double the global average. Why?

23 September 2019 - 08:00 By Tanya Farber
A young Free State boy, who survived an attack by fellow pupils in the Free State, lived to tell the tale.
Image: Alon Skuy

A group of SA scientists embarked on a study that would make even the most hardened person recoil: they collected data from mortuary registers, autopsy reports and police interviews on children under the age of 18 who had been murdered in SA in 2009.

The most recent section of their work focuses on a very specific age group on which little has been written: adolescents.

 

