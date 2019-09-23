Taxi boss dies after his vehicle is riddled with bullets
A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss was shot dead on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man, who police have not yet named, was sitting in his car when the incident happened at a taxi rank in Shakaskraal, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
“The taxi owner was seated in his car when a group of men travelling in a white Jeep approached him and fired shots at him without saying a word,” Mbele said.
She said the taxi owner’s car was riddled with bullets.
“The police are still at the scene. No arrested have been made yet," she said on Monday afternoon.