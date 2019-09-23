'Toughest firefighters' battle it out in Cape Town

Firefighters were tested on their fitness, endurance and skills. They had to complete in a number of challenges in full firefighting gear, including a hose drag, obstacle course, tower ascent and an 800m run.

Emile Conrad, 35, from George, and 24-year-old Baigum Abrahams from Cape Town, who both won in 2018, were congratulated by the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, at the event in Cape Town.

Conrad has been crowned champion four years in a row, but Smith said that there were plenty of competitive firefighters vying for his throne.

“There are many firefighters who have indicated their intention to make a serious attack on those titles next year,” he said.

“It was amazing to see the camaraderie, networking and skills that we have in the firefighting fraternity across South Africa.”

This was the sixth instalment of the gruelling competition.

Abrahams told Daily Voice days before the contest that she was aiming to improve on the record she achieved just months after giving birth to her first child.

“Training has been strenuous and I don’t know what to expect this year, but I hope to improve on my time.”

Experts have warned that the 2019/2020 fire season may be the worst in history due to climate change and rising temperatures.