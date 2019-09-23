South Africa

'Toughest firefighters' battle it out in Cape Town

23 September 2019 - 08:12 By Dan Meyer
Firefighters in Cape Town battled it out for the crown of Toughest Firefighter Alive at the weekend.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The Toughest Firefighter Alive contest, putting the skills and determination of the country's blaze-battling heroes to the test over two days, saw 106 contenders from around the country battle it out for top honours at the weekend.

A firefighter takes part in the hose-dragging drill.
Image: City of Cape Town/Luthando Tyhalibongo

Firefighters were tested on their fitness, endurance and skills. They had to complete in a number of challenges in full firefighting gear, including a hose drag, obstacle course, tower ascent and an 800m run.

Emile Conrad, 35, from George, and 24-year-old Baigum Abrahams from Cape Town, who both won in 2018, were congratulated by the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, at the event in Cape Town.

Conrad has been crowned champion four years in a row, but Smith said that there were plenty of competitive firefighters vying for his throne. 

“There are many firefighters who have indicated their intention to make a serious attack on those titles next year,” he said. 

“It was amazing to see the camaraderie, networking and skills that we have in the firefighting fraternity across South Africa.” 

This was the sixth instalment of the gruelling competition.

Abrahams told Daily Voice days before the contest that she was aiming to improve on the record she achieved just months after giving birth to her first child. 

“Training has been strenuous and I don’t know what to expect this year, but I hope to improve on my time.”

Experts have warned that the 2019/2020 fire season may be the worst in history due to climate change and rising temperatures.

Baigum Abrahams and Emile Conrad.
Baigum Abrahams and Emile Conrad.
Image: city of Cape Town/Luthando Tyhalibongo

