WATCH | 'Give back my house': Alex man survives axe attack after mob eviction

Gibson Ncube has been the victim of unlawful evictions since December 2018. The latest attack took place on Friday at his home in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Ncube, a South African, was violently assaulted by a mob and forced to walk to the police station with an axe wound in his head.

Having applied for an RDP house in 1996, Ncube was eventually awarded the property in 2010. He proudly displays all the correct papers.

Despite this, Ncube and his family have been forced to leave their home after experiencing 10 mob attacks over the course of this year alone. With the violence escalating in recent attacks, his family members now fear for their lives.