South Africa

WATCH | 'Give back my house': Alex man survives axe attack after mob eviction

WARNING: This video contains a graphic image showing a wound to the victim's head

23 September 2019 - 16:04 By EMILE BOSCH

Gibson Ncube has been the victim of unlawful evictions since December 2018. The latest attack took place on Friday at his home in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Ncube, a South African, was violently assaulted by a mob and forced to walk to the police station with an axe wound in his head

Having applied for an RDP house in 1996, Ncube was eventually awarded the property in 2010. He proudly displays all the correct papers. 

Despite this, Ncube and his family have been forced to leave their home after experiencing 10 mob attacks over the course of this year alone. With the violence escalating in recent attacks, his family members now fear for their lives.

Alexandra man attacked with an axe by 'mob' in ongoing eviction saga

An Alexandra man was attacked and hacked by a "mob" at his two-bedroom duplex, situated in a narrow street in the Johannesburg township, on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

"I'm traumatised, my kids are traumatised," said Ncube.  

His wife Melissa, a Zimbabwean, described the fear they've had to live with. Her 14-year-old daughter was sexually harassed by a mob during the last attack. 

Ncube described going to his house with police officers on Sunday, only to find a group of people having a party inside. 

The Ncube family is living at Melissa's employer's house in Craighall. They are unsure when it will be safe to return to their home. 

MORE

Four arrested for 'illegally' evicting Alexandra family

Four people have been arrested for allegedly illegally evicting an Alexandra family twice in two weeks the Johannesburg Metro Police Department ...
News
3 months ago

'The police have failed us' - Alex mom despairs as mob evicts family again

An Alexandra family is feeling anxious and frustrated after being evicted from their home by a mob for the second time in a space of two weeks.
News
4 months ago

'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident facing mob eviction

An Alexandra man says he is willing to die for the house he was rightfully allocated by government - this after community members tried to evict him ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House News
  2. 'You've got so much blood on you' - last words of wife who died in Hluleka ... South Africa
  3. Rhino calf shows his bravery playing with new friends at Dutch zoo World
  4. WATCH | Neighbour saves toddler from car that plunged into swimming pool South Africa
  5. Alexandra man attacked with an axe by 'mob' in ongoing eviction saga South Africa

Latest Videos

First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X