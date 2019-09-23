WATCH | 'Hugo, bel die polisie' video becomes catchy song

A viral video of a brawl in Pretoria North has been transformed into a hilarious song.

Ashwin Ash Le Breton, from Port Elizabeth, poked fun at the footage by using it to make a music video.

The video of the roadside dust-up went viral last week. It shows seven people fighting, with two women pulling each other's hair while the men trade punches. A man with a prosthetic leg then appears and chases a car into the road.