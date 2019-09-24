Unisa leads with water purification, biodigesters for schools and more

Unisa’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) recently launched a state of-the-art hollow-fibre membrane spinning system at the university’s Science Campus.

Hollow-fibre membranes are tubular devices used as filters to purify water and wastewater. Water treatment companies use a variety of other water and water treatment technologies but few offer the advantages of these membranes.

“Obtaining these machines to make hollow-fibre membranes will enable Unisa to offer advanced training on membrane technology relevant to water and wastewater treatment and thus generate highly skilled graduates who will serve the communities better,” says Prof Bhekie Mamba, executive dean of CSET.

“Moreover, it will enable Unisa to embark on offering solutions to water-quality challenges. This is because Unisa will be able to produce these devices locally, on a large scale, and supply them to water and wastewater treatment plants.”

Research in the development of water-purification technologies is one area where Unisa is investing resources, says Prof Mandla Makhanya, Unisa principal and vice-chancellor.

“For this reason, Unisa has been at the forefront among its peers globally in developing appropriate and relevant technologies that are affordable and relevant to our communities in our country and in the region,” he says. “As we speak, laboratories at Unisa’s Science Campus are well equipped with state-of-the-art, top-of-the-range research facilities that enable researchers to engage in high-quality research in almost all fields, including the area of water quality.”

