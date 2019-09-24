We're gutted: Kalk Bay fishers say their way of life is over as Prince Harry visits harbour

Gutted, produced by Greenpeace Africa, uses the Kalk Bay fishing community to explore “how laws favouring the industrialisation of fishing in SA have not only changed the socioeconomic situation of these communities, but also, the once vibrant and community-centric culture”.

Greenpeace posted a teaser for the documentary on its Facebook page on Tuesday, and will air the full-length version on its YouTube channel shortly before next month’s visit to Cape Town of its ship, Arctic Sunrise.

Prince Harry was due in Kalk Bay late on Tuesday morning to visit Seal Island with the City of Cape Town Marine Enforcement Unit.

Arctic Sunrise’s visit to the V&A Waterfront, during which it will be open to the public on October 19 and 20, is part of Greenpeace’s international ocean sanctuaries campaign, urging the UN to protect a third of the world’s oceans.