Woman bust for smuggling drugs into Durban prison in her underwear

24 September 2019 - 12:20 By Matthew Savides
A woman was bust at Durban's Westville prison trying to smuggle 200 capsules to an inmate in her underwear.
Image: Chrispin Phiri via Twitter

A woman was bust trying to smuggle 200 "heroin" tablets into the Westville prison in her underwear on Sunday.

The woman, according to the correctional services ministry, was trying to get the drugs to an inmate she was visiting.

"The drugs, which were 200 capsules suspected to be heroin, were hidden in the underwear of a visitor. Upon her being searched, they were discovered and police were called to the facility. She was placed under arrest immediately," spokesman Chrispin Phiri said in the statement, which was issued on Tuesday morning.

"The suspect was visiting an offender who had violated his parole conditions," he added.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola congratulated the officials who made the bust.

"I have been clear that the current levels of contraband smuggling into our facilities are unacceptable. We are absolutely determined to resolve this, and I am pleased that the systems put in place are beginning to yield visible results. Our officials must be at the centre of disrupting these illegal activities," he said.

Lamola promised that more raids would take place at prisons across the country.

