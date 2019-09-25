South Africa

Accountability Now wants court order declaring Mkhwebane unfit for office

25 September 2019 - 15:16 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Accountability Now has reiterated calls for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be removed from office.
Accountability Now has reiterated calls for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be removed from office.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Accountability Now has approached the Pretoria high court seeking an order declaring public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane unfit to hold office.

The pressure group, which engages in public-interest litigation, has cited several adverse court findings against Mkhwebane as the chief reason they believe she is not fit to head the Chapter Nine institution.

Their case will be heard on October 22.

Parliament is also undergoing a process to draft rules for the removal of heads of Chapter Nine institutions - largely triggered by unhappiness with Mkhwebane.

Parliament to urgently draft new rules on public protector's removal

The justice committee has taken a resolution to ask national assembly speaker Thandi Modise to instruct the assembly's rules committee to urgently ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

"The high court in Pretoria earlier ruled in the SA Reserve Bank’s judicial review proceedings concerning the remedial action against it, taken by the public protector, that she should pay costs to the bank out of her own pocket (de bonis propriis)," said Accountability Now in a statement.

"This was done as a mark of the court’s disapproval of the manner in which the public protector conducted herself."

The organisation said this had forced them to be proactive in pursuing her removal from office. Measures include:

  • requesting the Legal Practice Council to investigate Mkhwebane's conduct with a view to striking her off the roll of advocates, thus making her ineligible to occupy office;
  • petitioning the criminal justice administration to bring a charge of perjury against her, owing to the court findings; and
  • calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend her.

READ MORE:

'I will finish my term', declares public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is adamant that she will finish her seven-year term, which comes to an end in 2023, despite a parliamentary ...
News
1 week ago

Mkhwebane slams Ramaphosa's lawyers for 'litigation through media'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyers of "perpetuating unnecessary litigation through the media".
Politics
2 weeks ago

Removal of a public protector a 'double-edged sword', says Steenhuisen

An independent panel should be set up to assess evidence against the public protector or any other Chapter 9 institution head before proceedings to ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House News
  2. TVs stolen from SAPS commissioner Khehla Sitole's house South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit officer shot during heist at petrol station South Africa
  4. Lone survivor from shootout which left nine gun-wielding gang members dead ... South Africa
  5. Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X