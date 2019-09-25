South Africa

Admiral, SA's oldest tortoise, turns 109 in style

25 September 2019 - 13:50 By Orrin Singh
Admiral, 109, arrived in Durban in a cigarette box in 1915.
Image: eThekwini municipality

Durban threw a party for the country's oldest tortoise, Admiral, to celebrate him turning 109 on Tuesday.

Admiral, whose name is derived from Aldabra, a type of giant tortoise from the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, arrived in Durban in 1915 after he was dropped off in cigarette box by a naval officer who was leaving to fight in World War I. 

When the officer did not return, the zoo was left with no choice but to continue caring  for Admiral. 

The acting senior manager at eThekwini's parks, leisure and cemeteries department, Garth Kloppenborg said Admiral could live up to 120 years. 

"They have a very long life span and are extremely powerful.

"He's quite a placid chap but if he decides that he doesn't like you or if you're in his way he will walk up to you, open his mouth and hiss.

Children of all ages flocked to Durban's Mitchell Park Zoo to celebrate the life of living legend Admiral
Image: eThekwini

Kloppenborg said Admiral lives a life of luxury at the zoo, enjoying a diet of grass, leaves, plant stems, vegetables and fruit.

"He has a wonderful diet and is popular resident at our zoo.

Despite Admiral having two female companions, he hasn't quite gotten down to business yet.

"We don't feel that the circumstances are right for them to breed in captivity, but we remain hopeful."

Kloppenborg said Admiral was a "special animal" - categorised as the 11th heaviest reptile in the world, weighing anywhere between 150kg and 200kg. 

