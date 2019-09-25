Admiral, SA's oldest tortoise, turns 109 in style

Durban threw a party for the country's oldest tortoise, Admiral, to celebrate him turning 109 on Tuesday.

Admiral, whose name is derived from Aldabra, a type of giant tortoise from the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, arrived in Durban in 1915 after he was dropped off in cigarette box by a naval officer who was leaving to fight in World War I.

When the officer did not return, the zoo was left with no choice but to continue caring for Admiral.

The acting senior manager at eThekwini's parks, leisure and cemeteries department, Garth Kloppenborg said Admiral could live up to 120 years.

"They have a very long life span and are extremely powerful.

"He's quite a placid chap but if he decides that he doesn't like you or if you're in his way he will walk up to you, open his mouth and hiss.