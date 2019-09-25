Cape Town 'shutdown' sees protests in Hanover Park, Bishop Lavis

Protesters gathered to block roadways in Hanover Park and Bishop Lavis early on Wednesday, calling for an end to femicide and gang violence while police fired stun grenades to disperse taxi operators who were allegedly blocking buses.

A year on from the “total shutdown” protests in 2018, residents of impoverished areas rallied once more to vent their frustration with crime, gangsterism and the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence.

Organiser Abdul Kariem Matthews said, in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, that the protests would remain peaceful.

“We want an end to the war on the Cape Flats. Some suggest that we are impeding the rights of workers to go work. As if the working class don't get robbed, stabbed, shot, raped and killed on the way to work,” he wrote.

“No political party has expressed support for the Total Shutdown. We are not surprised as we all know that they just want our votes. NGOs such as Triangle Project, Unite Behind and WWMP have expressed their support and shown real solidarity.”