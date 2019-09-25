From violence to working the land - King Goodwill's Heritage Day speech in five quotes

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on Tuesday delivered a speech in which he commemorated Heritage Day in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal. King Zwelithini expressed concerns about the scourge of gender-based violence, and asked the government to do more to ensure the safety of women in communities.

Here's a summary of his speech in five quotes:

Women must be respected

“Did you see the women at the Reed Dance? I'm busy building future wives but for who? Men are alcoholics. How can we teach young men the right way of life? How can we ensure that they are raised and taught in a way that will see them act accordingly?”

Taverns, drugs destroy youth

“Children nowadays don't sleep. They spend their nights at taverns. What kind of a nation is dominated by alcoholics? We blame foreign nationals for distributing drugs but if you think critically, that means they have suppliers who do the same and who are also South Africans. Let us change our thinking, let us ask for God's intervention.”

Traditional leaders must be included

“I'm saying this to all leaders in Africa, especially the AU. I am saying they must open doors for the representation of traditional leaders because not all solutions will come from politicians or experts. Traditional leadership is the pillar of the African continent and it mustn't be sidelined.”

Work the land

“I understand that some of you are unemployed. So use your hands to work the land, sell the produce in local shops. People who live in the cities don't have land - you do. People in the rural areas must produce food and meat with the livestock they own. Find ways to be productive instead of looking to the government for opportunities.”

Government must play its part

“People's trust must not be betrayed. The government must deliver on its promises so people don't resort to violence to express anger.”