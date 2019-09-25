IN PICTURES | Pride and power as Zulu men show off stick fighting skills

Like singing, stick fighting has been an African tradition for countless generations.

To celebrate the centuries-old Zulu tradition of umgangela (stick fighting), an annual event takes place at the commemoration of King Shaka in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal. This year's event took place on Tuesday, to mark Heritage Day.

According to the department of art and culture, the event is not to be held on the day of commemoration. However, despite their public statement asking the Zulu warriors not to participate on this day, their call fell on deaf ears.

In a statement issued by the KwaZulu-Natal department of arts and culture before Umkhosi Welembe, the commemoration to Shaka Zulu on Heritage Day, the department urged those who attended to exercise a high level of discipline.

"Those attending King Shaka's commemoration are urged to exercise a high level of discipline and to avoid participating in umgangela and other illegal activities," the department said.

But despite the call, hundreds of Zulu men engaged in stick fighting at the event, with some even shedding blood.

The combatants battle for pride in a tradition that glorifies masculinity. The stick fight is regarded as a means to gain status and respect among the community.