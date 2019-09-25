IN SNAPS | Tweeps looked vibrant in their traditional attire while celebrating Heritage Day
Tuesday was close to what many would describe as an ideal and cohesive South Africa as people put their differences aside to unite and appreciate the different cultures and traditions which make SA a true rainbow nation.
On social media, they reflected on the importance of being connected to one's identity while they shared pictures of their colourful traditional attire in commemoration of Heritage Day, using #HeritageDay2019.
Here are some of our favourites snaps.
Tswana
Yesterday was amazing at Lebone Village 😊— 👑 Tswana Lady 👑 (@FennyMokone) September 25, 2019
🌻 #HeritageDay 2019 🌻 pic.twitter.com/icA17ycG1A
Xhosa
Zulu
It’s never to late to celebrate & embrace our cultures, because we need to celebrate it everyday.— #IamSocialAngel (@Social_Angel) September 24, 2019
My beautiful friend @sinedlamini tied the knot last year, looking 👌🏾 in her Zulu wedding attire. I tried my best ukusina & I loved it. Thanks, MaDlamini #InMyHeritage #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/1vv72BeKGm
Swazi
Tsonga
A whole entire Proud Tsonga Girl 😍😊#heritageday2019 pic.twitter.com/S0jxzLlXoD— God's Masterpiece 👑 (@MakatiniNyeleti) September 24, 2019