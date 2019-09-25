IN SNAPS | Tweeps looked vibrant in their traditional attire while celebrating Heritage Day

Tuesday was close to what many would describe as an ideal and cohesive South Africa as people put their differences aside to unite and appreciate the different cultures and traditions which make SA a true rainbow nation.

On social media, they reflected on the importance of being connected to one's identity while they shared pictures of their colourful traditional attire in commemoration of Heritage Day, using #HeritageDay2019.

Here are some of our favourites snaps.

Tswana