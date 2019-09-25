MEC calls for calm as anger rises over 75-year-old gogo's 'absurd' murder
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on police to leave no stone unturned in investigating the gruesome murder of a 75-year-old woman in Nhlabamkhosi village in Nquthu, north of Durban.
Khoza said the details of the murder of Notozile Tshabalala, who was found dead on Monday, were still sketchy.
The gogo lived alone and is suspected to have been murdered over the weekend.
“It appears that unknown people stormed her home and butchered her to death. It is alleged that the elderly woman was residing alone at home,” said Khoza.
“We are deeply disturbed and shocked by this absurd murder of a defenceless elderly woman. We call on law enforcement agencies to work tirelessly to bring those who committed this callous crime to book speedily."
With anger mounting among community members, Khoza called for calm and appealed to residents to help police do their work.
“We appeal to the community to work hand in hand with the police to ensure that justice prevails. Killers who continue to disturb our democratic system, peace and stability in the province must face the full might of the law. We want to see our communities being at the forefront in all campaigns to protect senior citizens,” she said.
Khoza expressed concern at the scourge of violence against senior citizens in the province, urging community members to ensure that elderly people did not stay alone.
“We want people to be in contact with the department when they realise that they are unable to take care of older citizens. The department has facilities that take care of the elderly. Therefore our communities must make use of them in order to avoid abuses they suffer while left alone at homes,” she said.