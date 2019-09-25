MEC calls for calm as anger rises over 75-year-old gogo's 'absurd' murder

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on police to leave no stone unturned in investigating the gruesome murder of a 75-year-old woman in Nhlabamkhosi village in Nquthu, north of Durban.

Khoza said the details of the murder of Notozile Tshabalala, who was found dead on Monday, were still sketchy.

The gogo lived alone and is suspected to have been murdered over the weekend.

“It appears that unknown people stormed her home and butchered her to death. It is alleged that the elderly woman was residing alone at home,” said Khoza.

“We are deeply disturbed and shocked by this absurd murder of a defenceless elderly woman. We call on law enforcement agencies to work tirelessly to bring those who committed this callous crime to book speedily."