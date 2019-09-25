Sandile Ndlovu's killers could only be fellow students, claims DUT
The Durban University of Technology (DUT) believes the prime suspects in the stabbing of Sandile Ndlovu could only be fellow students.
The university’s vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu held a media briefing on Wednesday, following allegations by the SRC that the institution did not possess or provide video footage of Ndlovu's stabbing.
The 18-year-old was stabbed in a lecture room on campus two weeks ago and died in hospital on Saturday.
"The university also provided the police with additional and useful information on the identities of student movements around the lecture hall and library," said Mthembu. "In fact, based on all the information we have, the prime suspects in the case so far could only be students."
Deputy Vice-Chancellor at DUT, Isaac Machi told media that some of the camera’s were under maintenance when #SandileNdlovu was stabbed in a lecture room #JusticeForSandile @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/CzsRouNjcV— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) September 25, 2019
Mthembu said although the cameras where the incident took place were under maintenance at the time, they had provided the police with footage from other cameras in the vicinity.
He also dealt with the call by the SRC to have the university's security company removed following the death of student Mlungisi Madonsela. He died in February after being shot outside campus, allegedly by a security guard.
"The university made it clear to the SRC that we must follow the prescribed procurement process for appointing a security provider at DUT," said Mthembu, adding that process was expected to be complete by the end of October.
The SRC also alleged that Mthembu had beefed up his own security, which they estimated to be at a cost of at least R600,000. The university, however, disputed the claim earlier this week, saying it was significantly less.
Mthembu outlined outcomes from a security assessment that had already been conducted on how to combat security issues. He said the council had already allocated R30m to security upgrades for the university.
When asked why he needed security, Mthembu said results from a threat assessment had revealed that he and deputy vice-chancellor Isaac Machi needed security.
Meanwhile, the seven DUT students who were arrested for attempted murder after allegedly trying to set a security guard on fire, have all been put on precautionary suspension by the university.