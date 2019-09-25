Sandile Ndlovu's killers could only be fellow students, claims DUT

Mthembu said although the cameras where the incident took place were under maintenance at the time, they had provided the police with footage from other cameras in the vicinity.

He also dealt with the call by the SRC to have the university's security company removed following the death of student Mlungisi Madonsela. He died in February after being shot outside campus, allegedly by a security guard.

"The university made it clear to the SRC that we must follow the prescribed procurement process for appointing a security provider at DUT," said Mthembu, adding that process was expected to be complete by the end of October.

The SRC also alleged that Mthembu had beefed up his own security, which they estimated to be at a cost of at least R600,000. The university, however, disputed the claim earlier this week, saying it was significantly less.

Mthembu outlined outcomes from a security assessment that had already been conducted on how to combat security issues. He said the council had already allocated R30m to security upgrades for the university.

When asked why he needed security, Mthembu said results from a threat assessment had revealed that he and deputy vice-chancellor Isaac Machi needed security.

Meanwhile, the seven DUT students who were arrested for attempted murder after allegedly trying to set a security guard on fire, have all been put on precautionary suspension by the university.