Stabbed to death over a cigarette: Justice served eight years later

Eight years after insulting, then stabbing to death a young man who asked for a cigarette, two men have been jailed for murder in the Northern Cape.

Boy Dingakeng, 42, and Lesego Botshelong, 51, were sentenced last week to 15 years imprisonment.

The pair had, in January 2011, been asked for a cigarette by a 22-year-old at a tavern in Ganap village, near Tsineng.

“The deceased asked for a cigarette from one of the accused. Instead of giving a cigarette he insulted him,” said Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

The young man picked up a stone and threw it at one of the men.

“One accused grabbed and held the deceased, while the other one stabbed him. After being stabbed, the deceased was declared dead at the scene,” said Ramatseba.