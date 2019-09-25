South Africa

Stabbed to death over a cigarette: Justice served eight years later

25 September 2019 - 09:32 By IAVAN PIJOOS
One of the men grabbed the victim, while the other stabbed him several times.
One of the men grabbed the victim, while the other stabbed him several times.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

Eight years after insulting, then stabbing to death a young man who asked for a cigarette, two men have been jailed for murder in the Northern Cape.

Boy Dingakeng, 42, and Lesego Botshelong, 51, were sentenced last week to 15 years imprisonment.

The pair had, in January 2011, been asked for a cigarette by a 22-year-old at a tavern in Ganap village, near Tsineng.

“The deceased asked for a cigarette from one of the accused. Instead of giving a cigarette he insulted him,” said Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

The young man picked up a stone and threw it at one of the men.

“One accused grabbed and held the deceased, while the other one stabbed him. After being stabbed, the deceased was declared dead at the scene,” said Ramatseba.

READ MORE

DUT stabbing victim Sandile Ndlovu succumbs to injuries

Sandile Ndlovu, the Durban University of Technology student who was stabbed on campus almost two weeks ago, has died.
News
4 days ago

Prisoner killed, guard stabbed in scuffle in Eastern Cape

An inmate was killed and a guard stabbed during a scuffle at the St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House News
  2. TVs stolen from SAPS commissioner Khehla Sitole's house South Africa
  3. Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case South Africa
  4. Lone survivor from shootout which left nine gun-wielding gang members dead ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash-in-transit officer shot during heist at petrol station South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X