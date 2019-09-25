South Africa

Three Durban men and a child rescued from capsized boat

25 September 2019 - 11:59 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A NSRI team was deployed to assist three men and a child whose boat capsized off the Durban coast on Tuesday.
A NSRI team was deployed to assist three men and a child whose boat capsized off the Durban coast on Tuesday.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

Three men and a child were rescued by a local fishing vessel after their boat capsized near Bluff in Durban on Tuesday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban station commander, Jonathan Kellerman, said a team was deployed just before 10am after receiving a report of a capsized boat.

"On arrival on the scene we found the local fishing boat Mad Max had rescued three adults and a child from the water..."

Kellerman said the four were taken to the NSRI station for a medical assessment by paramedics.

"One man, who suffered minor injuries, was transported to hospital in a stable condition by ambulance for further care."

Kellerman said the boat was towed to the Vetch's Pier vicinity, where it was recovered.

MORE

Indonesian sailor evacuated from bulk carrier near Durban port

An Indonesian sailor was evacuated from a bulk carrier off the Durban coast on Friday, after a medical emergency.
News
5 days ago

Plett sea rescue duo win international acclaim for their floating stretcher

A floating stretcher designed by National Sea Rescue Institute volunteers has won international acclaim.
News
2 weeks ago

Drowning student saved in the surf by former lifeguard

A 22-year-old man swept out to sea by a rip-current along the Garden Route was saved from drowning after being spotted and rescued by a former ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House News
  2. TVs stolen from SAPS commissioner Khehla Sitole's house South Africa
  3. Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case South Africa
  4. Lone survivor from shootout which left nine gun-wielding gang members dead ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash-in-transit officer shot during heist at petrol station South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X