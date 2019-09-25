Three Durban men and a child rescued from capsized boat

Three men and a child were rescued by a local fishing vessel after their boat capsized near Bluff in Durban on Tuesday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban station commander, Jonathan Kellerman, said a team was deployed just before 10am after receiving a report of a capsized boat.

"On arrival on the scene we found the local fishing boat Mad Max had rescued three adults and a child from the water..."

Kellerman said the four were taken to the NSRI station for a medical assessment by paramedics.

"One man, who suffered minor injuries, was transported to hospital in a stable condition by ambulance for further care."

Kellerman said the boat was towed to the Vetch's Pier vicinity, where it was recovered.