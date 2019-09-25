WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare
Looters fled down the street with whole animal carcasses slung over their shoulders and a deep freeze packed with meat as a butchery was stripped bare in Cape Town.
The incident happened on the eve of Heritage Day, also known as “braai day”, in Valhalla Park.
Video footage taken by residents shows the butchery being raided aisle by aisle, with a deep freeze looted of all its contents. Looters ran down the street with packs of meat, screaming, as police arrived.
Videos posted on social media showed people carrying their plunder through the streets - some fighting over carcasses.
Police on Wednesday confirmed the incident but said no arrests had been made.
“Kindly be advised that this office can confirm the circumstances surrounding the looting of a shop in Valhalla Park on Monday morning are being investigated and no one has been arrested as yet,” said SAPS spokesperson Lt Col Andre Traut.
People in Valhalla Park in the Western Cape openly carrying away meat after the mass looting of the Valhalla Park Butchery pic.twitter.com/JxWUsdn7QJ— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) September 24, 2019
There was an ambiguous response to the looting on Twitter, with some users complaining about the lawlessness and others finding sympathy for the looters.
“Some will say it's lawlessness, I say this is pure hunger and poverty,” said Sbongiseni Mazibuko.
“Our country is a ticking time bomb,” said another user. “If the government fails to see this... then we are in great trouble.”
THIS APPARENTLY HAPPENED IN VALHALLA PARK. SCUM, OF THE EARTH LOOTED A BUTCHER STEALING A WHOLE SHEEP EVEN A DEEP...Posted by Hassiem Salie on Tuesday, 24 September 2019