Labour court rules banking strike illegal and unprotected

Planned protests against retrenchments in the banking sector may not go ahead, the labour court has ruled.

Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker granted an interdict against the strike on Thursday and will give reasons at a later date.

The judgment follows an urgent application by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) to stop a planned “total shutdown” in the banking sector planned for Friday by finance union Sasbo and trade union federation Cosatu, to protest about retrenchments.

The union warned this week that that between 45,000 and 50,000 of its members would go on strike. A second wave of protests was planned for October 7.

Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela claimed last month that Standard Bank planned to retrench 6,000 employees, Nedbank 3,000 employees and Absa 878 employees.

But Standard Bank poured cold water on the claim, and Nedbank said it did not have plans to cut 3,000 jobs while fewer than 100 employees remained unplaced following a reorganisation process at the bank.

Kokela insisted that his figures were correct.