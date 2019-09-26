South Africa

Cops arrest suspects for the murder of elderly Durban woman

26 September 2019 - 11:46 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 77-year-old Durban woman. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Two men, believed to be linked to the murder of an elderly Durban woman, have been arrested.

The 77-year-old woman’s decomposing body was discovered on Tuesday in the laundry room of her Bluff home, south of the city.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: "It is alleged that the tenants of an elderly woman saw suspicious activities in the yard from 18 September.

"The suspects were seen taking goods belonging to the victim. After the suspects left the premises, the victim was not seen again by the tenants which made them more worried."

The woman’s body was discovered on Heritage Day.

"A case of murder and robbery was opened at Brighton Beach police station for further investigation.

"Through hard work, the police officers traced and arrested the suspects," said Mbele.

The men, aged 32 and 42, are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday.

