South Africa

Five arrested after rescue of three Ethiopian teens smuggled into SA

26 September 2019 - 19:19 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Five men have been arrested in Johannesburg after allegedly kidnapping three teenagers from Ethiopia. File image.
Five men have been arrested in Johannesburg after allegedly kidnapping three teenagers from Ethiopia. File image.
Image: Gallo Images/ Istock

The Hawks have confirmed the arrest of five men in Johannesburg who allegedly kidnapped three teenagers from Ethiopia.

The group were arrested in the Mayfair and Brixton areas on Thursday after demanding ransom of R150,000 from the teenagers' parents.

“The three teenagers were allegedly smuggled into the country and kept in Gauteng.  Their parents who are based in North West were then reportedly contacted with ransom demands of R50,000 per child for their release,” said Capt Lloyd Ramovha.

He said the five arrested men were also Ethiopian nationals.

They are expected to be charged with human trafficking, kidnapping and extortion. He could not rule out the possibility of more charges being added pending their court appearance.

The teenagers were taken to a place of safety as investigations continue.

MORE

'Kidnapped' shopkeeper found unharmed after Cape Town police arrest four suspects

Four suspected kidnappers were arrested and their 'hostage' freed in Cape Town late on Wednesday
News
9 hours ago

'How do I move on without his body?' Wife speaks a year after South African kidnapped in Burkina Faso

Exactly a year since Christo Bothma was abducted in Burkina Faso while on duty, his wife, Amanda, says she's still hopeful that one day he will ...
News
2 days ago

Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case

A fourth - and possibly last - person wanted in connection with the abduction of Amy'Leigh de Jager was arrested on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare South Africa
  4. Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court South Africa
  5. Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case South Africa

Latest Videos

Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
Westville Prison raid shows how inmates hide contraband
X