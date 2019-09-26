Five arrested after rescue of three Ethiopian teens smuggled into SA

The Hawks have confirmed the arrest of five men in Johannesburg who allegedly kidnapped three teenagers from Ethiopia.

The group were arrested in the Mayfair and Brixton areas on Thursday after demanding ransom of R150,000 from the teenagers' parents.

“The three teenagers were allegedly smuggled into the country and kept in Gauteng. Their parents who are based in North West were then reportedly contacted with ransom demands of R50,000 per child for their release,” said Capt Lloyd Ramovha.

He said the five arrested men were also Ethiopian nationals.

They are expected to be charged with human trafficking, kidnapping and extortion. He could not rule out the possibility of more charges being added pending their court appearance.

The teenagers were taken to a place of safety as investigations continue.