Gang violence: Mother of slain Bishop Lavis woman doesn’t have much faith in the army

In November 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Anti-Gang Unit to help quell gang violence on the Cape Flats. In June 2019, minister of police Bheki Cele said that the unit was “not enough” and that “crime is a moving target”. He said that the unit would be strengthened. A month later, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to assist police in gang hot spots, including Bishop Lavis.

In August, minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula called the deployment a “success”, but warned it was only a “temporary measure”. The SANDF deployment was meant to end in September, but has been extended to March 2020.

But Prins doesn’t have much faith in the Anti-Gang Unit or the army. “When the army and the police are gone, things go back to normal,” she says. A month later, she has yet to receive any updates from police on her daughter’s murder.

As part of “The Total Shutdown”, protesters picketed on the corners of Valhalla Drive and Myrtle Road, and Lavis Drive and 35th Avenue. The protest was supported by the Bishop Lavis Action Community.

As the morning progressed, taxi operators joined the protest, blocking off Lavis Drive with their vehicles. One of the taxi operators who joined the protest was Shane Jeffries. “We are standing with the community, because it is them that travel with us everyday,” he says. Jeffries says that peace has been made with certain gangsters, but there is still too much happening. “Children are being kidnapped. Tomorrow you don’t know if it will be your child,” he says. Jeffries is a father of five children, the youngest of whom is seven. Self-employed, he relies on his taxi for income.