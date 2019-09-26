South Africa

IN NUMBERS | Baragwanath's casualty numbers reflect Gauteng as a 'war zone'

26 September 2019 - 11:15 By Dan Meyer
The number of patients going through casualty at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in a year could fill the FNB stadium. File photo.
The number of patients going through casualty at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in a year could fill the FNB stadium. File photo.
Image: Katherine Muick © Sunday Times.

The casualty department at Africa's biggest hospital treated enough people last year to fill FNB stadium to near capacity.

Shocking statistics tell a tale of how staff at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital dealt with violence and trauma as casualty staff treated a total of 84,846 patients in 2018. That's a staggering average of 7,000 per month.

DA MPL Jack Bloom likened the numbers to a “war zone” when he received the statistics from Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in response to a question posed in the provincial legislature.

The breakdown of incidents is as follows:

  • Trauma 25,674
  • Surgery 14,232
  • Orthopaedics 16,668
  • Medical 28,284.

Of those, 22,238 were directly related to violence and road accidents:

  • Gunshots 1,033
  • Stabbing 3,276
  • Road accidents 4,406
  • Burns 1,605
  • Assaults 4,238
  • Other injuries 7,677

There were also 3,597 psychiatric cases, 1,298 cases of organophosphate poisoning, and 45 suicides by hanging.

Most categories registered a year-on-year increase except for assault cases, which offered a faint glimmer of respite by dropping by several hundred.

READ MORE

Non-emergency surgeries delayed by supply shortages at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke hospital had to reschedule non emergency surgeries last week due to shortages of supplies.
News
2 days ago

Shortage of anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medicines to hit state hospitals

Patients needing anti-psychotics or common anti-depressants from state clinics and hospitals may be turned away.
News
5 days ago

Feeling ill? Gauteng's new health app Mpilo will help you

The Gauteng health department has launched an app in a bid to improve waiting times and resolve complaints faster, MEC Bandile Masuku said on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  2. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform South Africa
  5. Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X