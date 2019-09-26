South Africa

FF+ to investigate allegation that one of its members used the k-word in a viral video

26 September 2019 - 09:06 By Unathi Nkanjeni

The FF+ says it will investigate an allegation that one of its members, Marcelle Maritz, used the k-word in a viral video.

In the footage, a person who appears to be Maritz can be heard describing a place of worship as the “church without k****rs”.

On Wednesday, the DA said it would be laying criminal charges against Maritz, a former DA councillor, on Thursday.

“The DA is of the belief that this horrific incident constitutes crimen injuria. It is also appalling that she would place such an indictment on the church,” the party said.

The party said it would also be reporting Maritz to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and that it had requested that the Limpopo Legislature’s Ethics Committee investigate the matter.

WATCH | DA charges FF+ politician after k-word rant caught on video

Marcelle Maritz was captured on video describing a place of worship as the "church without k****rs".
Politics
20 hours ago

However, the FF+ said the incident “reportedly took place about five years ago”, when Maritz was a DA member.

In a statement, FF+ MP Wouter Wessels said the party was informed that the DA wanted to lay charges against Maritz.

“The incident reportedly took place about five years ago, when the member in question, Ms Marcelle Maritz, was still a DA councillor,” he said.

“Ms Maritz denies having used the word and, therefore, the leadership of the FF Plus will conduct an internal investigation into the matter to get to the truth.

“The FF Plus is strongly opposed to any form of racism from any side of society and will take strict action if need be.”

Maritz resigned from the DA in 2015 after being investigated by the party's provincial disciplinary committee for “contravening the DA’s internal rules”.

