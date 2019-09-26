Newcastle mayor hit by brick during municipal strike

Controversial Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba is nursing an injury after being struck by a brick during a municipal strike in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town on Wednesday.

It is understood the incident occurred when aggrieved municipal workers blockaded the entrance and exits to the Newcastle Show Grounds, demanding overtime pay.

KZN MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka condemned the incident.

"This attack on the mayor is not taken lightly by the department since mayors are public representatives who are tasked with spearheading the delivery of services to our communities.

"Threats, intimidation and assault on any mayor will never be tolerated by the department and strong action needs to be taken against those who are responsible for this heinous act," said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

"No amount of industrial action can ever justify an attack on our public representatives. We are also calling upon workers in other municipalities to exercise their right to strike in a manner that respects the rule of law," he said.

Mahlaba was previously shrouded in controversy after he was arrested in May in connection with the 2016 murder of ANC Youth League leader Wandile Ngobeni.

However, last month the National Prosecuting Authority dropped charges against Mahlaba, citing a lack of witnesses willing to testify for the state.

After being cleared of the charges, the ANC in the province said, Mahlaba would resume his mayoral duties.

Mahlaba, a medical doctor, was sworn in as mayor in February.