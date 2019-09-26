SAA pilots willing to strike to 'save' national airline

SAA pilots said on Thursday they were willing to go on strike, if necessary, unless “critical operational and technical deficiencies" were addressed.

“It needs to be understood that the decision to embark on industrial action is not one that the pilots of SAA will take lightly. Indeed, if such a strike is embarked upon, it would be for the first time in SAA’s 80-year history,” said Captain Grant Back, chairperson of the SAA Pilots’ Association.

The association said in June that it may resort to industrial action unless a “competent leadership team” was appointed to turn around the national carrier.

SAA Spokesperson Tlali Tlali told radio 702, at the time, that the airline was “not impressed” with the message put in the public domain by the association, particularly on the appointment of Zuks Ramasia as interim CEO. He said their comments were causing instability for the airline and its employees.

'Extremely poor'

An independent survey, commissioned by the association, canvassed the views of 516 out of 635 SAA pilots on what was needed to turn around the airline. Key among the findings were that 91% of pilots said operations management was “poor” to “extremely poor”; 96% were in favour of taking a “proactive stand” to force change at the carrier; and 90% were in favour of engaging in protected industrial action.