Social media reacts as labour court rules banking strike illegal and unprotected
The banking strike is trending on Twitter after the labour court ruled it is illegal and unprotected.
Business Unity SA applied for an interdict to prevent the strike by banking employees, who called for a shutdown on Friday after planned retrenchments and redeployments in banks.
Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker granted the interdict on Thursday. She will provide reasons at a later date.
On social media, some continue to express concern over the ever-increasing rate of unemployment, while others are questioning why labour union Cosatu failed to follow the law while planning the strike.
#BankingStrike— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) September 26, 2019
Doesn’t make sense why a Union like COSATU & its might couldn’t properly follow the provisions of the Labour Relations Act.
Why didn’t they seek proper legal advise?
Idiots have been praising the 4th Industrial Revolution like, "imagine a robotic world"— 🌟🇿🇦👑NTHAPELENG👑🇿🇦🌟 (@Nthapeleng__) September 26, 2019
Now imagine mass unemployment, protests and poverty fuelled xenophobic attacks...
AFRICANS, don't be stupid.#Bankingstrike
Will they ever be any court ruling that find in favor a black man at this stage in time,the answer is NO!!! #bankingStrike— Dukes Mathekga (@MathekgaMatome) September 26, 2019
Honestly I've never trusted trade unions to hold talks and force corporates to agreed to their demands. Truth is corporates are 10 steps ahead when it comes to negotiations and manipulating the SA Labour law systems.#Bankingstrike— Sylar ✴ (@mzwakhembhele) September 26, 2019
The Unions knew very well that bank employees signed in a clause that they won’t strike, but now they walk out after the court ruling as if they are amazed, #Bankingstrike— Malinda Flavoured Prince (@DaveLamula) September 26, 2019
That's good news that #Bankingstrike won't go ahead as planned on Friday some of us have debts to pay— man's not sportsman (@chaabel) September 26, 2019