Social media reacts as labour court rules banking strike illegal and unprotected

The banking strike is trending on Twitter after the labour court ruled it is illegal and unprotected.

Business Unity SA applied for an interdict to prevent the strike by banking employees, who called for a shutdown on Friday after planned retrenchments and redeployments in banks.

Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker granted the interdict on Thursday. She will provide reasons at a later date.

On social media, some continue to express concern over the ever-increasing rate of unemployment, while others are questioning why labour union Cosatu failed to follow the law while planning the strike.