Stepfather found dead, suspected to have stabbed young sons in North West

A three-year-old boy was found dead and his brother severely injured after they were allegedly stabbed by their stepfather at Bokone village, outside Mahikeng, on Wednesday.

The body of the stepfather, 33, was found on Thursday morning inside his vehicle after a search.

“On Wednesday about 12.30, police were summoned to a house in Bokone village, outside Mahikeng, where the body of a three-year-old boy was found in a pool of blood.

“His seven-year-old brother was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries,” said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

She said the seven-year-old was later reported to be in a stable condition.

Myburgh said the children's stepfather allegedly stabbed them and fled in a brown Honda Ballade.

“Subsequently, the police launched a manhunt. The alleged perpetrator's vehicle was found parked under a tree about 7am today in Moletsamongwe village, outside Mahikeng.

“The body of the 33-year-old alleged perpetrator was found inside the vehicle. No foul play is suspected at this stage,” Myburgh said.