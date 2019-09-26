South Africa

Stepfather found dead, suspected to have stabbed young sons in North West

26 September 2019 - 13:13 By ERNEST MABUZA
A boy aged three was stabbed to death and his brother, aged seven, was severely injured after their stepfather allegedly stabbed them on Wednesday. File photo.
A boy aged three was stabbed to death and his brother, aged seven, was severely injured after their stepfather allegedly stabbed them on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A three-year-old boy was found dead and his brother severely injured after they were allegedly stabbed by their stepfather at Bokone village, outside Mahikeng, on Wednesday.

The body of the stepfather, 33, was found on Thursday morning inside his vehicle after a search.

“On Wednesday about 12.30, police were summoned to a house in Bokone village, outside Mahikeng, where the body of a three-year-old boy was found in a pool of blood.

“His seven-year-old brother was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries,” said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

She said the seven-year-old was later reported to be in a stable condition.

Myburgh said the children's stepfather allegedly stabbed them and fled in a brown Honda Ballade.

“Subsequently, the police launched a manhunt. The alleged perpetrator's vehicle was found parked under a tree about 7am today in Moletsamongwe village, outside Mahikeng.

“The body of the 33-year-old alleged perpetrator was found inside the vehicle. No foul play is suspected at this stage,” Myburgh said.

READ MORE

MEC calls for calm as anger rises over 75-year-old gogo's 'absurd' murder

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on police to leave no stone unturned in investigating the gruesome murder of ...
News
19 hours ago

TVs stolen from SAPS commissioner Khehla Sitole's house

Police commissioner General Khehla Sitole was himself a victim of crime when two TVs were stolen from his house last Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Trio caught 'partying' on booze stolen hours earlier in house robbery

Three men were caught red-handed while having a party just hours after allegedly robbing a Summerstrand home and making off with a car, electronic ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare South Africa
  4. Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court South Africa
  5. Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case South Africa

Latest Videos

Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
Westville Prison raid shows how inmates hide contraband
X