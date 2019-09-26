Taxi drivers attack Cape Town traffic cops - for the second time this week

Two traffic officers came under attack from taxi drivers at a Cape Town petrol station on Thursday, the second time that police have been attacked in the same area in less than a week.

Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said that on Thursday afternoon one of the officers was in his car while the other went into the shop at a petrol station on Koeberg Road. Suddenly, half-a-dozen taxis descended on them.

"Two traffic officers were attacked ... by suspects travelling in six taxis. The officers had stopped at the garage in Koeberg Rd when the suspects pulled up in vehicles which had the number plates removed.

"They started attacking the patrol car, damaging the bonnet, the door and the mirror. The officer in the vehicle was unharmed," said Coleman.

The attackers then tried to get to the officer who was inside the shop.

"But the staff locked the door, and the suspects then damaged the door trying to get in. The suspects fled soon after. No one was injured," he added.