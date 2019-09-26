South Africa

Twitter is at it again: Here are 10 hilarious reactions to the #BundusChallenge

26 September 2019 - 10:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A Twitter user's post has sparked a challenge.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

Twitter is flooded with hilarious reactions to a post by a user who shared four snaps of herself with what looks like a township in the background.

@Amkec40 captioned the pictures “I'm in the bundus guys, excuse the background”, which had some dragging her for describing where she comes from as “the bundus”. 

Others asked her why she was so ashamed that she had to apologise. Then there were those who simply found the tweet hilarious and responded with loads of snaps, using the hashtag #BundusChallenge.

Here are 10 of our favourite reactions:

