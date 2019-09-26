Twitter is at it again: Here are 10 hilarious reactions to the #BundusChallenge
Twitter is flooded with hilarious reactions to a post by a user who shared four snaps of herself with what looks like a township in the background.
@Amkec40 captioned the pictures “I'm in the bundus guys, excuse the background”, which had some dragging her for describing where she comes from as “the bundus”.
I’m in the bundus guys , excuse the background 😐 pic.twitter.com/rZeWMuQM6k— Mrs Background🧚🏼♀️ (@amkec40) September 24, 2019
Others asked her why she was so ashamed that she had to apologise. Then there were those who simply found the tweet hilarious and responded with loads of snaps, using the hashtag #BundusChallenge.
Here are 10 of our favourite reactions:
Excuse the background,I'm from the Bundus🤣🤣 #BundusChallenge pic.twitter.com/xjQIDyqGkB— Renê💫💎 (@Ipeleng_IC) September 25, 2019
Excuse my background y’all 😅#BundusChallenge pic.twitter.com/7Qjhva7Mm5— Kwazie💕 (@__Nokwazi) September 25, 2019
We on ba ha eso #BundusChallenge pic.twitter.com/y4B4aF5mvq— Metse Holo🐊 (@Dukes_Mokoena) September 25, 2019
#BundusChallenge I had to join in 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R8IvqsdEG8— Nono (@Nonoh_Mgazi) September 25, 2019
...never mind that background... #BundusChallenge pic.twitter.com/cymIOAuvYK— Kananelo (@ke_thabom) September 25, 2019
#BundusChallenge excuse the background guys, la bona le lona gore ketswa magaeng tota tota😍😍😍😍😍💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/mpIJYOMknQ— MOONKY💞 (@dineo_mokgalo) September 25, 2019
Never mind the background guys i am in the bundus #BundusChallenge pic.twitter.com/IaQbrYf3RO— Nicole Dikotla (@dikotla_nicole) September 25, 2019
#BundusChallenge i was in the Bundus kwa Mgai South of Natal pic.twitter.com/dTWtCiXqRu— Cthabza (@sithabileNG) September 26, 2019
Let me show you the real Bundus, We don't only Lift Weights we also Lift the Pots 😂 😂 😂— GirlThatLifts (@FitMasi) September 25, 2019
PS: No Questions please believe what you want to believe 😂🤣
#BundusChallenge pic.twitter.com/UU2hGE1Hly