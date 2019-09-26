Winemaker wins titanic organic battle in appeal court

An organic winemaker who was ordered to apologise for claiming one of her competitors was no longer certified organic has won her appeal.

Marion Smith, of Elgin Ridge Wines, went to the Supreme Court of Appeal after a Cape Town high court judge ordered her to retract a "false statement" about wine made by Mark Stevens at Eikenbosch farm in Wellington.

A full bench of five appeal judges handed her victory on Thursday, ordering Eikenbosch and its Mountain Oaks Winery to pay her costs.

Judge Fikile Mokgholoa said Stevens’ complaint about Smith’s claim on her website biodynamicorganicwine.co.za was "contrived" because it failed to take account of a European rule change for organic wines.