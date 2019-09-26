Young pilgrims progress to Cape Town in 'strong demonstration of hope'

Thousands of young Christians from around Africa are being hosted by families in Cape Town in what organisers say is a powerful demonstration of hope after SA’s recent xenophobic violence.

The 17 to 35-year-olds have joined the Taizé “pilgrimage of trust”, and are meeting daily to pray, sing, enjoy communal silence and share their faith.

They were asked to bring only a mug, plate, spoon, water bottle, torch and a mat to sit on. Everything else they need, including accommodation, is being provided by church congregations.

SA delegates have paid R250 to attend, while those from elsewhere were charged €50 (about R820) for the five-day event.

The Taizé community is an ecumenical monastic fraternity in France, founded in 1940. More than 100,000 young people from around the world make pilgrimages to Taizé each year for prayer, Bible study, sharing and communal work.

Annual “pilgrimages of trust” are held at new year in Europe, and many others have been organised around the world, including one in Johannesburg in 1995.