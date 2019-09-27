Academics slam Angie Motshekga's plan for grade 9 exit-level exam

Academics have slammed moves by the department of basic education to introduce an exit-level exam for grade 9 pupils.

The minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, told delegates attending the SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) national congress this week that a draft framework for the General Education Certificate (GEC) had been developed.

During her budget speech earlier this year she also alluded to the introduction of a GEC.

This means that high school pupils who pass the GEC would get a national qualification similar to the matric certificate.

The department plans to implement the certificate to help pupils choose a "curriculum stream" for grades 10 to 12. They can opt to follow either the academic, technical vocational or technical occupational stream.

Technical vocational and technical occupational streams refer broadly to skills training for the labour market.

The technical vocational stream includes construction, woodwork, electronics, automotive, fitting and machining, welding and metalworking.