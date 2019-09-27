Be warned! Rough seas and strong winds predicted for Cape at weekend

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged parents to supervise children in and around coastal areas in the Western Cape as heavy winds and rough sea conditions were expected at the weekend.

"The new moon spring tide will compound rough sea conditions brought on by the storm conditions along the Western Cape coastline.

"The new moon spring tide peaks on Saturday, and the NSRI urges public caution around the coast with the spring tide bringing higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides which will prevail into the new week," said spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

He cautioned against crossing flooding rivers or swimming in rivers near to a coastal river mouth.

The institute said strong rip currents would prevail around the coastline and urged people to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and swim between the lifeguards' red and yellow flags.

“We urge parents to ensure that their children have responsible adult supervision in or around water,” he said.

People have been urged to monitor weather forecasts over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile boaters, sailboarders and paddlers were advised to should wear their life-jackets when on their craft.

Those who fished along the shoreline were advised to exercise caution at all times and wear lifejackets.