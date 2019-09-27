Cape Town taxi owners deny damaging cars and blocking N7

"Taxi drivers and owners believe that they should not be fined or arrested for offences and that the city should engage them first in discussions about these offences," Smith said on Friday.

"This is a preposterous proposal. Public transport operators and owners need to realise that the law applies just as much to them as every other motorist and that they have a larger burden of responsibility than anybody else on the road. Their conduct is a disgrace."

Traffic officers were attacked and Smith called on police to arrest perpetrators of the violent acts.

"The violence, injuries and damage to public and private property cannot be condoned, and the city calls on the SAPS to arrest those responsible," he said. "The city strongly condemns the disruption to motor vehicle traffic and commuters yesterday and today as well as the cowardly attacks on private motor vehicles by so-called protesters.

"We have also had at least two incidents where traffic officers have been attacked and we call on anyone with information about these attacks to come forward so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice."