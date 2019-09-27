South Africa

Goverment march against gender-based violence: what you need to know

27 September 2019 - 10:36 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The government is leading Friday's march of public servants who will recommit themselves and stand firm against gender-based violence.
Image: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

After recent gender-based violence (GBV) outrages , the government has vowed to hold a march for public servants to recommit themselves and stand firm against the scourge.

The march, set to take place in Pretoria on Friday, will be led by the department of public service and administration.

In a statement, the Government Communication Information System said the march aimed to reinforce President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for all sectors of society to work together to end the violence and the killing of women and children.

“Government has committed resources in this financial year to the comprehensive response to the national crisis as part of emergency measures to combat gender-based violence and ensure an enhancement of the implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Presidential Summit on GBV.

“The recommitment of implementation of these laws and policies will be effective as it is to ensure survivors do not continue to experience high levels of secondary victimisation when accessing services on matters related to gender-based violence.”

Affected routes

Marchers are expected to gather from 08:30am at Church Square and routes affected are as follows:

  • Paul Kruger Street
  • Madiba Street
  • Lilian Ngoyi Street
  • Sisulu Street
  • Nelson Mandela Drive
  • Steve Biko Street
  • Hamilton Street

The city of Tshwane advised that motorists should avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes, such as:

 

  • Stanza Bopape Street
  • Pretorius Street
  • Leyds Street
  • Johannes Ramokhoase Street
  • Visagie Street

Trending on social media

The march saw the hashtag #MarchAgainstGBV making the top trending list on Twitter, as social media users took to the platform to share what is happening.

Here is a snapshot of the posts:

