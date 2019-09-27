Goverment march against gender-based violence: what you need to know
After recent gender-based violence (GBV) outrages , the government has vowed to hold a march for public servants to recommit themselves and stand firm against the scourge.
The march, set to take place in Pretoria on Friday, will be led by the department of public service and administration.
In a statement, the Government Communication Information System said the march aimed to reinforce President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for all sectors of society to work together to end the violence and the killing of women and children.
“Government has committed resources in this financial year to the comprehensive response to the national crisis as part of emergency measures to combat gender-based violence and ensure an enhancement of the implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Presidential Summit on GBV.
“The recommitment of implementation of these laws and policies will be effective as it is to ensure survivors do not continue to experience high levels of secondary victimisation when accessing services on matters related to gender-based violence.”
Affected routes
Marchers are expected to gather from 08:30am at Church Square and routes affected are as follows:
- Paul Kruger Street
- Madiba Street
- Lilian Ngoyi Street
- Sisulu Street
- Nelson Mandela Drive
- Steve Biko Street
- Hamilton Street
The city of Tshwane advised that motorists should avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes, such as:
- Stanza Bopape Street
- Pretorius Street
- Leyds Street
- Johannes Ramokhoase Street
- Visagie Street
5/5 Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes, such as: Stanza Bopape Street, Pretorius Street, Leyds Street, Johannes— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) September 26, 2019
Ramokhoase Street, Visagie Street #DPSAMarch
Trending on social media
The march saw the hashtag #MarchAgainstGBV making the top trending list on Twitter, as social media users took to the platform to share what is happening.
Here is a snapshot of the posts:
[Listen] Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga calling on all the public sector to join the #MarchAgainstGBV on 27 Sept at 08:30 starting at Church Square. The march is a call to action to prevent violence against women and children. pic.twitter.com/zO8s2AoTiO— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 26, 2019
The @kzngov Provincial Government leading a March against GBV in @eThekwiniM CBD pic.twitter.com/knwcB7PmdT— GCIS_KwaZulu-Natal (@GCIS_KZN) September 26, 2019
#MarchAgainstGBV #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/aYfeuIG12o— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 26, 2019