Hilarious reactions to Mbalula's 'stolen' Chicken Licken tweet - 'whose craving is it anyway?'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is known among his followers for his sense of humour and on Thursday, he pulled a stunt that had Twitter laughing and calling for a commission of inquiry all at the same time.

“Mbaks” is always on the road and often shares pictures of meals he's having while on duty, but this time around he might have been fibbing.

He shared a snap of Chicken Licken's hot wings and fries which appears to have been "stolen" from a tweep who had posted the same snap shortly before him. Tweeps quickly caught on and started inquiring, whose craving was it anyway? Not even Chicken Licken's internal investigation could provide the answer.