Hilarious reactions to Mbalula's 'stolen' Chicken Licken tweet - 'whose craving is it anyway?'
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is known among his followers for his sense of humour and on Thursday, he pulled a stunt that had Twitter laughing and calling for a commission of inquiry all at the same time.
“Mbaks” is always on the road and often shares pictures of meals he's having while on duty, but this time around he might have been fibbing.
He shared a snap of Chicken Licken's hot wings and fries which appears to have been "stolen" from a tweep who had posted the same snap shortly before him. Tweeps quickly caught on and started inquiring, whose craving was it anyway? Not even Chicken Licken's internal investigation could provide the answer.
So whose craving was it anyway? 🤔Asizingeni. pic.twitter.com/lhOJwasOkh— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) September 26, 2019
Twitter user Tinkerbell posted it first and captioned it, “snacking while getting braided”.
Snacking while getting braided. pic.twitter.com/M74q9uWxF2— Tinkerbell (@Rochelle_Meyer1) September 26, 2019
Shortly after, Mbaks shared the very same snap which he captioned, “what do you think? Chicken licken finger licken good!”
What do you think? Chicken licken finger licken good ! pic.twitter.com/66JELdxKKT— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix 100days (@MbalulaFikile) September 26, 2019
At this point, tweeps were confused as to whether the two were together, sharing the same meal, or if the minister was braiding Tinkerbell's hair.
Tinkerbell was insistent that Mbalula stole her picture, but because he wouldn't admit to it, other tweeps hilariously made the craving their own too. Here are our fave reactions:
This is next level weird. I really don't understand why you would steal my pic. Tf https://t.co/ctYf5gvyMv— Tinkerbell (@Rochelle_Meyer1) September 26, 2019
Amawings weMphakathi 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T0iqtdQFHb— TheOneWhoSawBeyAndJayLive💕 (@Tebogo_ZA) September 26, 2019
Whew the craving was too serious. I had to get myself some. pic.twitter.com/TsfVa7TZbj— Lerato N. (@uLelato) September 26, 2019
Finishing these in the car before I walk into the house pic.twitter.com/tPFq9oimlE— TheOneWhoSawBeyAndJayLive💕 (@Tebogo_ZA) September 26, 2019