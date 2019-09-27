South Africa

Hilarious reactions to Mbalula's 'stolen' Chicken Licken tweet - 'whose craving is it anyway?'

27 September 2019 - 08:44 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is known among his followers for his sense of humour and on Thursday, he pulled a stunt that had Twitter laughing and calling for a commission of inquiry all at the same time.

“Mbaks” is always on the road and often shares pictures of meals he's having while on duty, but this time around he might have been fibbing.

He shared a snap of Chicken Licken's hot wings and fries which appears to have been "stolen" from a tweep who had posted the same snap shortly before him. Tweeps quickly caught on and started inquiring, whose craving was it anyway? Not even Chicken Licken's internal investigation could provide the answer.

Twitter user Tinkerbell posted it first and captioned it, “snacking while getting braided”.

Shortly after, Mbaks shared the very same snap which he captioned, “what do you think? Chicken licken finger licken good!”

At this point, tweeps were confused as to whether the two were together, sharing the same meal, or if the minister was braiding Tinkerbell's hair.

Tinkerbell was insistent that Mbalula stole her picture, but because he wouldn't admit to it, other tweeps hilariously made the craving their own too. Here are our fave reactions:

