How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018

Have you wondered what Mzansi parents are calling their newborns?

Stats SA on Thursday revealed the most common names for babies born in 2018.

Among over 1-million babies that were registered, boys were mostly named Enzokuhle, which translates loosely as “do well”. Second most popular was Lethabo, loosely translated to “the joy”, and third was Melokuhle, loosely translated to “stand for what is good”.

These three were also the top three names for 2017 births, in the same order.

With middle names, the majority of the babies were given English names. Junior was the most popular, followed by Blessing and Gift.

Among females, the three most popular first names for 2018 were Enzokuhle, Melokuhle and then Amahle.