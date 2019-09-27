I’m next, says friend of slain land-grab leader

Midas Wanana, Stefan Smit and Zola Ndlasi became the global faces of SA’s battle for land.

But Smit was murdered in June, and Wanana was shot dead outside his home in August.

As for Ndlasi, he believes he is the next to die.

Six months ago, Ndlasi and Wanana featured across international news outlets as the men who founded Azania, an informal settlement established on part of Smit’s Louiesenhof wine farm.

But their fight for landless shack-dwellers put them on a collision course with powerful individuals in their own community, and Wiseman Wanana believes his brother’s murder is part of a political struggle for control of Kayamandi.



