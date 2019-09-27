Joburg man killed as bakkie crashes into swimming pool

A man was killed when his bakkie landed in a swimming pool in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

According to paramedics, the man collided with another vehicle and then crashed through a fence before his bakkie came to rest in a swimming pool in Westcliff.

ER24 paramedics, along with Johannesburg emergency medical services and the police’s search and rescue unit, arrived at the house off Westcliff Drive and found the bakkie in the swimming pool.

The body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found inside the vehicle.

The search and rescue personnel extricated the man from the vehicle but paramedics who assessed him found that he had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life.