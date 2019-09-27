Man arrested for killing elderly KZN woman found dead in police cell

One of the two men arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in the Bluff, Durban, was discovered dead in a police cell on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging in the cells at the Brighton Beach police station.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Mbele.

The partially decomposed body of 77-year-old Delores Ireland was discovered in the laundry room of her home on Grafton Road, Bluff, on Tuesday.

Ireland's hands had been bound and she showed signs of being strangled.