Man arrested for killing elderly KZN woman found dead in police cell
One of the two men arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in the Bluff, Durban, was discovered dead in a police cell on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging in the cells at the Brighton Beach police station.
"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Mbele.
The partially decomposed body of 77-year-old Delores Ireland was discovered in the laundry room of her home on Grafton Road, Bluff, on Tuesday.
Ireland's hands had been bound and she showed signs of being strangled.
Police arrested two suspects aged between 32 and 42 on Thursday.
They were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday facing charges of murder and robbery.
While the details surrounding Ireland's murder have not been revealed, police have hinted that the Bluff resident could have been murdered as long ago as September 18.