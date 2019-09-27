South Africa

Memorial service for pregnant mother stabbed at Hluleka Nature Reserve

27 September 2019 - 11:24 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Pregnant mother of one, Karen Turner, died after being stabbed in her sleep at Hluleka Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Facebook/Karen Turner

The Underberg community in KwaZulu-Natal will pay tribute on Friday to a pregnant mother and primary school teacher who was killed at Hluleka Nature Reserve in the Eastern Cape.

Karen Turner's brother, Ian Crouch, said family and friends of the 33-year-old would attend a memorial service, more than a week after she succumbed to stab wounds while on holiday.

Her parents and in-laws attended a private funeral service and cremation on Wednesday.

Turner's husband, Matthew, who was injured during the incident, did not attend.

Crouch said Matthew was with the couple's son, who had been crying for his dead mother.

The couple was attacked while sleeping in a chalet in the reserve around 3am on September 17.

Their 23-month-old son Hayden was not harmed.

The trio had booked into the resort to attend a wedding. Karen celebrated her birthday just hours before the attack.

Matthew Turner told family members that two intruders had attacked them.

Friends staying in a neighboring chalet were the first on scene after hearing screams for help. Crouch told TimesLIVE that the couple was undergoing trauma counselling.

"They are also Underberg farmers. They want to remain anonymous and are currently devastated. They will never ever forget the bloody scene and it will always terrify them," he said.

Police spokesperson Capt Dineo Koena said on Friday that no arrests had been made.

