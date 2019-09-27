More than 1-million babies born in SA in 2018: Stats SA

More than a million babies were born in South Africa in 2018, Statistics South Africa revealed on Thursday.

This was an increase of 2% from 2017.

"A total of 1,009,065 births were registered in 2018. This includes the total number of births that occurred and were registered for the year 2018, which was 927,113, as well as 81,952 late registrations," said Stats SA.

Mothers aged 25-29 accounted for 259,182 births, the most per age group. They were followed by those aged 20-24, who accounted for 251,551 births. Mothers between and 30 and 34 recorded 211,251 births.

The lowest group was women between 50 and 54, with only 381 births.

Most births were registered in Gauteng, which accounted for 20.9% of all births - followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 20.4%. The provinces with lower birth registrations in 2018 were Northern Cape (2.6%) and Free State (5.1%).

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal had the most children born to teenage mothers, with 317 and 310 births respectively.

Of the babies born in 2018, 8.1% were registered late.

"According to the Births and Deaths Registration Amendment Act, a birth must be registered within 30 days of occurrence. However, not all births are registered on time," said Stats SA.