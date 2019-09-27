South Africa

More than 1-million babies born in SA in 2018: Stats SA

27 September 2019 - 16:04 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Mothers aged 25-29 accounted for 259,182 births, the most per age group.
Mothers aged 25-29 accounted for 259,182 births, the most per age group.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

More than a million babies were born in South Africa in 2018, Statistics South Africa revealed on Thursday.

This was an increase of 2% from 2017.

"A total of 1,009,065 births were registered in 2018. This includes the total number of births that occurred and were registered for the year 2018, which was 927,113, as well as 81,952 late registrations," said Stats SA.

Mothers aged 25-29 accounted for 259,182 births, the most per age group. They were followed by those aged 20-24, who accounted for 251,551 births. Mothers between and 30 and 34 recorded 211,251 births.

The lowest group was women between 50 and 54, with only 381 births.

Most births were registered in Gauteng, which accounted for 20.9% of all births - followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 20.4%. The provinces with lower birth registrations in 2018 were Northern Cape (2.6%) and Free State (5.1%).

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal had the most children born to teenage mothers, with 317 and 310 births respectively.

Of the babies born in 2018, 8.1% were registered late.

"According to the Births and Deaths Registration Amendment Act, a birth must be registered within 30 days of occurrence. However, not all births are registered on time," said Stats SA.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | 74-year-old gives birth to twins, sets world record

A 74-year-old woman has become the oldest-ever to give birth after she delivered twins in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
News
3 weeks ago

Having a baby? Bring some diesel in case the lights go out

When Ethel Machingura, 19, from Karoi in Mashonaland West, arrives at hospital to give birth next month, she will have to take 3l of diesel for the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Pregnant? Avoid all traces of alcohol - even 'non-alcoholic' drinks

Drinking any alcohol while pregnant could have lifelong consequences for unborn babies, experts say.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  2. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform South Africa
  5. Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court South Africa

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X