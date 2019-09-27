Organic winemaker says judgment a victory for certified producers

Marion Smith, an organic winemaker who was ordered by the high court last year to apologise for claiming a competitor was no longer certified organic, has welcomed Thursday’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment in her favour.

She said the ruling would give credibility to all SA organic and biodynamic certified wine producers and highlighted the importance of being able to demonstrate organic credentials.

Smith, of Elgin Ridge Wines, went to the SCA after the high court in the Western Cape ordered her to retract a "false statement" about wine made by Mark Stevens at Eikenbosch farm in Wellington.

However, the SCA upheld Smith's appeal and said her statement that wines made by Stevens were not organic was not false.

Smith had, for many years, worked with producers who are currently certified as organic wine producers.

In 2017, she launched the Biodynamic Organic Association, a website which aimed to act as the reference point for consumers and interested parties as to which wine producers were certified organic and biodynamic in SA.