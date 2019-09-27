South Africa

POLL | Robert McBride a deputy public protector candidate - what are your thoughts?

27 September 2019 - 11:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The controversial former head of Ipid, Robert McBride, believes he'll make a good deputy public protector.
The controversial former head of Ipid, Robert McBride, believes he'll make a good deputy public protector.
Image: Masi Losi

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride is one of the 28 candidates who are in line for the deputy public protector position. The list was published on Thursday by parliament for public comment on the suitability of the candidates.

The position became available as the seven-year term of current deputy public protector Kevin Malunga ends in December.

The SA Human Rights Commission's Buang Jones is among the candidates. Attached in his CV are nomination letters from two people who wish to see him take over from Malunga.

BusinessLIVE reported on Wednesday that McBride will be challenging the recent report by Busisiwe Mkhwebane in which she accused him of improperly hiring a cellphone expert to analyse alleged death threats sent to himself and investigators.

McBride said Mkhwebane's report was an erosion of Ipid's independence and that it was intended to disrupt its functioning.

McBride among 28 people who have applied for deputy public protector job

Twenty-eight people have applied to become the next deputy public protector.
Politics
17 hours ago

State capture: Former Hawks boss Dramat was victim of 'orchestrated bid to oust him'

There was an "orchestrated effort" to paint former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat in "a bad light".
Politics
1 day ago

Robert McBride to challenge public protector’s Ipid report in court

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will again be hauled before the courts at a time when she faces a credibility crisis following numerous adverse ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  2. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform South Africa
  5. Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court South Africa

Latest Videos

‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
X